Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first half of today will be dry, but later in the afternoon storms will be forming and moving through. Coverage of storms is expected to be scattered to numerous, so everyone has a decent chance of seeing rain this afternoon and evening. Highs in the afternoon will be near 90. Winds will be a little breezier between 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

Some storms will linger into tonight, but we should be dry by early Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will remain muggy and stay near 70. Storms will be likely again Wednesday afternoon through the evening. This will be thanks to an approaching cold front from the west. This will keep winds out of the southwest again Wednesday between 5-12 mph. Highs Wednesday should remain in the upper 80s.

A few storms still look possible Thursday, but coverage should remain isolated to scattered instead of widespread. The front nearing our region will be beginning to dissipate, but highs should be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Our pattern looks to shift to a drier and hotter set up Friday into the weekend. Lows will be near 70 in the morning and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

