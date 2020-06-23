Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Storms end later this evening. Higher storm chances again Wednesday. Drier outlook for the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Storms will linger into this evening, but we should be dry by midnight. There is a low severe threat for the CSRA. Lows Wednesday morning will remain muggy and stay near 70.

Isolated severe weather possible through this evening.
Isolated severe weather possible through this evening.(WRDW)

Storms will be likely again Wednesday afternoon through the evening. This will be thanks to an approaching cold front from the west. This will keep winds out of the southwest again Wednesday between 5-12 mph. Highs Wednesday should remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Storms could linger a little bit after sunset Wednesday towards midnight. We should be dry by early Thursday with lows near 70.

A few storms still look possible Thursday, but coverage should remain isolated to scattered instead of widespread. The front nearing our region will be beginning to dissipate, but highs should be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Our pattern looks to shift to a drier and hotter set up Friday into the weekend. Lows will be near 70 in the morning and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

