DA Natalie Paine tests positive for coronavirus
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – District Attorney Natalie Paine announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.
She has no symptoms and was tested as a precautionary measure after learning of possible exposures in the courthouse. She is encouraging employees in the district attorney’s office and her work colleagues to get tested, as well.
“In light of my positive COVID-19 test, I am entering into self-isolation. During this time, I will work remotely and continue our efforts to keep local families safe.”
