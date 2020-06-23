Advertisement

Crews respond to report of drive-by shooting in New Ellenton

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.
Ambulance
Ambulance(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency medical crews and law enforcement officers were dispatched early today after a report of a drive-by shooting in New Ellenton.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Richmond Circle near Walker Avenue.

Aiken County dispatchers told first responders en route that there was a report that one person had been injured.

Officers had left the scene by 6:45 a.m.

The incident comes amid a wave of shootings and other fatal incidents in the CSRA as the heat of summer settles in.

Terrance Cumber, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Broad Street in Augusta. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing. Kareen Williams, 25, is accused in the stabbing death of Timothy McBride. Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Those incidents came on the heels of three other fatal incidents Thursday in Augusta:

  • A shooting that left a woman dead in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. Thursday.
  • A shooting that left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.
  • The death of a 78-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

And exactly a week before that deadly day, two people were shot dead across the Savannah River in Aiken County. They were part of a string of shootings June 11 that also left one person injured in what started as a family dispute.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

News

Here’s the plan for S.C. kids to return to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Education has announced its final recommendations for returning to school this fall.

News

Report details pilot problems before crash killed Thomson teacher

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff reports
New details have been released about a plane crash that killed a Thomson teacher and two others nearly two years ago in New York.

News

NASCAR rallies around Bubba Wallace as FBI investigates noose

Updated: 4 hours ago
In Alabama, there was a show of solidarity against racism at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Latest News

News

Rayshard Brooks’ funeral to be today at MLK’s church

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A funeral will be held this afternoon for Rayshard Brooks — the black man fatally shot in the back by a white Atlanta police officer at a Wendy’s drive-thru earlier this month.

News

Rabid raccoon confirmed in Aiken County, no known human exposures

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a raccoon found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road in Aiken, SC has tested positive for rabies.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Aiken to talk Black Lives Matter, Meriwether monument

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Aiken today to talk police reform and racial injustice. He's also calling for big changes with a controversial monument in North Augusta.

News

GBI investigates Wrens officer’s use of taser on teen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The GBI was requested by Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens to investigate a use of force incident that resulted in a 15-year-old being tased by an officer during a fight at an apartment complex.

Crime

Sheriff’s employee accused of DUI, hit-and-run in Augusta

Updated: 17 hours ago
An employee of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for DUI and allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

News

Columbia County probing racist post allegedly shared on Facebook by school employee

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Columbia County School District is investigating after a meme referencing the Ku Klux Klan was allegedly shared by a district employee.