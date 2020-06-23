Crews respond to report of drive-by shooting in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency medical crews and law enforcement officers were dispatched early today after a report of a drive-by shooting in New Ellenton.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 500 block of Richmond Circle near Walker Avenue.

Aiken County dispatchers told first responders en route that there was a report that one person had been injured.

Officers had left the scene by 6:45 a.m.

The incident comes amid a wave of shootings and other fatal incidents in the CSRA as the heat of summer settles in.

Terrance Cumber, 24, is accused of fatally shooting Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Broad Street in Augusta. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing. Kareen Williams, 25, is accused in the stabbing death of Timothy McBride. Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Those incidents came on the heels of three other fatal incidents Thursday in Augusta:

shooting that left a woman dead in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. Thursday.

shooting that left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta . The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

The death of a 78-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

And exactly a week before that deadly day, two people were shot dead across the Savannah River in Aiken County. They were part of a string of shootings June 11 that also left one person injured in what started as a family dispute.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.