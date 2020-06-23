Advertisement

Columbia County BOE meeting Tuesday night to discuss back-to-school plan

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(WILX)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education will talk about the district’s back-to-school plans as districts across the country figure out how to grapple with the continuing coronavirus epidemic.

The Board is set to meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Details about a potential back-to-school plan for this fall are not yet known, but the plan comes as districts across the river in South Carolina begin to game plan ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Monday parents will be able to choose if their child returns to in-person learning, and each district will have a plan in place for those parents who feel uncomfortable sending their children back inside a classroom.

Meanwhile, other districts in Georgia are also in the process of planning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Schools on both sides of the river were shut down and forced to implement distance learning plans for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year as COVID-19 cases ramped up across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of year or early 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci says the COVD-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year or early 2021; it’s “when and not if.”

News

Have you seen this missing 54-year-old man?

Updated: 1 hours ago
Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may be missing: Darren Gordon, 54.

National

How NASCAR is showing support for Bubba Wallace

Updated: 2 hours ago
There was a show of solidarity against racism in the NASCAR community on June 22, 2020.

Local

What investigators say about crash that killed teacher

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two years after a plane crash killed a Thomson teacher, we now know more about the incident.

Latest News

News

S.C. Sen. Tim Scott wants these police reforms

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Protests escalate near White House after attempt to pull down Andrew Jackson statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police reportedly used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue is located.

News

DA Natalie Paine tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
District Attorney Natalie Paine announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Regional

South Carolina beaches fill, but COVID-19 takes no vacation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
People are flocking to South Carolina’s beaches for vacation after being cooped up by COVID-19 for months. But the coronavirus is still out there.

News

Police protections pulled as Ga. hate crimes bill moves forward

Updated: 3 hours ago
In an abrupt turn, Republicans in the Georgia Senate have removed protections for police from hate crimes legislation, just days after adding them in over the objection of civil rights groups and Democrats.

News

88-year-old Tenn. liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, however, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.