Columbia County BOE meeting Tuesday night to discuss back-to-school plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education will talk about the district’s back-to-school plans as districts across the country figure out how to grapple with the continuing coronavirus epidemic.

The Board is set to meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Details about a potential back-to-school plan for this fall are not yet known, but the plan comes as districts across the river in South Carolina begin to game plan ahead of a potential second wave of COVID-19.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said Monday parents will be able to choose if their child returns to in-person learning, and each district will have a plan in place for those parents who feel uncomfortable sending their children back inside a classroom.

Meanwhile, other districts in Georgia are also in the process of planning for the 2020-2021 school year.

Schools on both sides of the river were shut down and forced to implement distance learning plans for the remainder of the 2019-2020 year as COVID-19 cases ramped up across the nation.

