Augusta University announces plans for fall re-opening

They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They were forced to close the doors in late March, but Tuesday, Augusta University officially announced its plan to re-open campus the fall.

On June 3, AU will welcome staff and students back to campus with restrictions. But some students, like junior graphic design major Harmony Osgood, are worried the plan doesn’t go far enough.

“I was a little disheartened because I thought maybe they would say things that were a lot more in-depth, I think everything was really broad and generalized,” Osgood said. “A lot of the things I read were the same things that like your local grocery store would put out, and I feel like our university should have way more deeper protocols because they’re a lot of students on campus.”

AU’s reopening plan closely follows CDC and Georgia Department of Health guidelines. Guidelines include encouraging students to wear masks on campus, limiting the number of people allowed in classrooms, making hand sanitizer and other personal cleaning supplies more available, prohibiting on-campus events, and designing “open-plan” office spaces for staff.

“It’s kinda hard at a university to not have everyone so close together,” Osgood said.

Campus will definitely look different in the fall.

AU says they will purchase face coverings for students who do not have them, gloves, rapid testing devices such as thermometers, sanitizing wipes, disinfecting products, hand-sanitizer, and tissues to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

“I think everything is going to be a trial and error process until everyone gets the feel for this ‘new normal’ that everyone keeps talking about,” Osgood said.

In the meantime, students are asking AU for more specific information about dining areas and move-in protocol.

“I can only hope that it will go smoothly,” Osgood said.

