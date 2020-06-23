Advertisement

Augusta Fire/EMA providing free cloth masks for the public

A cloth face mask (Source: Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
A cloth face mask (Source: Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire/EMA Department will be giving away free face masks to the people of Augusta until supplies last.

Anyone interested in receiving a free mask can go to any of Augusta Fire/EMA’s nineteen fire stations between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Firefighters/EMTs will bring each person two or three face masks.

The cloth face coverings are manufactured by Hanes Brands Inc. and are machine-washable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask while out in public can help protect an individual and others. Along with the face mask, the CDC also recommends people maintain six feet of space while out in public and regularly wash or disinfect their hands

