Augusta Bulls back on the pitch

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The goal for any athlete is to continue their career for as long as possible. To do so, athletes need to set themselves up for success. That comes through time on the practice field, in the weight room, extra practice time working on individual skills, and in so many other areas.

For high school soccer players wanting to play in college, it goes beyond that. And that’s where soccer clubs come into play.

“I want to continue playing soccer in my life. My dream is to play soccer,” said Oscar Casas, a rising sophomore at Lakeside High School.

Both the Augusta Arsenal and Bulls Soccer clubs held tryouts throughout the last week to get their squads together for the upcoming season. Club play is certainly more competitive as a good club is essentially an all-star team. And the bonds it’s able to create go deeper than those of a high school team.

“Club soccer’s helped me through a lot. It’s honestly like a therapist for me. We travel, I’ve made life long friends here. Club soccer’s something I recommend for anyone that wants to play,” said rising Grovetown senior Khaliyah Bibb.

Players like Casas and Bibb have played on club teams for a number of years before getting to their high school teammates. That’s one of the main factors helping to make those on the field relationships that much stronger. With the competition being better than that of a high school game, it’s a lot easier to get a college coach’s attention that way.

“For soccer, we get recruited through our club and not through high school. So playing club is very important. With the Bulls specificially, I’ve been to a lot of showcases and they’ve gotten me out there and I’ve gotten my name out there,” Bibb continued.

Playing club isn’t a guarantee to get an offer to play college soccer. Bibb is hoping this next season will allow her to get the last bit of exposure she needs to receive an offer. Casas has more time for coaches to see him and for him to get his name out. He’s setting his sights on some of the bigger college soccer programs in the country.

“I really want to play for a D1 school like South Carolina, UNC, or Wake Forest. It’s a big dream of mine to play for one of those three,” Casas finished.

