After Arbery death, lawmakers support election on disbanding Glynn County police

ATLANTA - A bill to let local voters decide whether to abolish the scandal-plagued Glynn County Police Department has gone to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.

The measure gained support in the Georgia legislature following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

A nonbinding version of the referendum now awaits the governor’s signature. A binding version also could reach his desk. They would let voters decide whether law enforcement duties in unincorporated areas of the coastal Georgia County should be handled by the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department.

Glynn County Chairman Mike Browning says both measures are a political favor to the local sheriff.

