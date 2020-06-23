Advertisement

88-year-old liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves in Tenn.

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV/CNN) -- An 88-year-old woman told police she had no choice but to pull out her gun when she thought two men who walked into her liquor store were going to steal from her.

Now, she faces an aggravated assault charge.

To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

“I walk out here, and I said, ‘I don’t think so tonight,’” Boyce said.

Boyce says two men walked into her store who she believed wanted to steal liquor. She pulled out her gun and as they left, she fired a shot.

However, according to the police report, they didn’t want to steal from her. The man she shot originally told police they planned to steal, but the next day he changed their story.

Boyce was arrested instead.

“You see this? I’ve been knocked around before and I was just fed up and that’s it,” Boyce said.

This isn't the first time Boyce says she stood up to thieves.

A few days before that shooting, she ran after two people she says tried to steal cases of liquor.

“I was going to break it before, you know. I’d let them have it, I thought, but instead they just knocked me down outside,” Boyce said.

Boyce says because crime has gone up along the stretch of road her store is on and police are hardly around, she has to do what she has to in order to protect herself and her store. She now limits the number of bottles she puts on the shelves.

“I’m not scared, I’m tired of being scared,” Boyce said. “I ain’t being scared anymore.”

Boyce is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. She’s due in court to face the aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2020 WZTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

