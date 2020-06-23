Advertisement

3 football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty

(L-R) Kei'Trel (Tre) Clark, Tayvion Land (Courtesy Liberty University Flames football)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal and two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership or similar reasons.

Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter. Clark and Land, who are Black, cited racial or cultural concerns with the leadership at the evangelical school in Virginia.

Cozad, who is white, said he is “ready for a new opportunity.” Nine players have transferred or had their names removed from the football roster shortly after players returned to campus June 1. Since then, university President Jerry Falwell Jr. has apologized for a tweet that included a racist photo.

