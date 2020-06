AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Aiken today.

He will participate in a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement, community and religious leaders, and elected officials.

The event starts around 10:30 a.m. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.