Advertisement

U.S. Attorney’s office details two major CSRA cockfighting investigations

Details are limited, but we’ve learned that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia is holding a 2 p.m. news conference. (Source: MGN)
Details are limited, but we’ve learned that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia is holding a 2 p.m. news conference. (Source: MGN)(KTVF)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Attorneys detailed two major animal cruelty investigations during a Monday afternoon news conference.

First, they spoke of an indictment against a man who was charged in a cockfighting ring that was busted up in December.

Lincoln County investigators raided a farm on Dec. 14, 2019 and charged Lanier Hightower with numerous charges related to the ring.

Hightower was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor. He was also charged with conducting an illegal gambling operation. Thirty-seven others were also slammed with similar felonies.

But the Hightower case wasn’t the only investigation discussed during the 2 p.m. news conference.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said another operation, known as Operation Sunrise, was conducted in Emanuel County on Saturday at Sunset Farms.

Christine said dozens of state and federal officials raided the farm as over 200 spectators stood by in a “festive atmosphere “complete with a concession stand, Sunset Farms ball caps and T-shirts for sale, and stadium-style seating in a large arena.”

“When the fight started Saturday morning, more than 150 federal, state, and local law enforcement agents converged on the site,” Christine said. “Identifying 178 individuals involved in putting on or attending the illegal event, and took custody of nearly 800 birds and fighting paraphernalia tens of thousands of dollars in suspected gambling proceeds firearms and an amount of drugs.”

Christine said the farm’s owner, William Shannon Scott, is charged with sponsoring or exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture.

“This investigation is that its early stages, but as it continues, we expect other felony and misdemeanor charges against other individuals who participated in and attended Saturday’s event,” Christine said.

Christine said he and his office would not tolerate such events from happening in the area, and promised to deliver justice to those who would operate them.

“We absolutely will not tolerate these bloody celebrations of violence that victimize animals for the sick thrill of spectators and for the lust of money garnered illegally,” Christine said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant near Graniteville.

News

South Carolina is among the 10 most patriotic states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
A new study says South Carolina still ranks near the top when it comes to patriotism.

Regional

Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
he suspect in an Aiken County fatal stabbing has been extradited and is in the local jail after his arrest in Savannah.

National

CDC will issue new guidelines on face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a new recommendation for face masks.

Latest News

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.

News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham pays a visit to Aiken

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Aiken today.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

National

NASCAR ‘outraged’ by noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall

Updated: 6 hours ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday.

News

Wave of local slayings hasn’t slowed down

Updated: 7 hours ago
A deadly weekend in Augusta came on the heels of a deadly week, with two men behind bars after homicides Saturday and Sunday.

News

2 die, others fight for lives after Charlotte ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
A shooting in North Carolina’s largest city left two people dead and seven others injured this morning.