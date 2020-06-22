Advertisement

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

June 24, 2018: Bubba Watson of the United States poses with the Travelers Championship winners cup after winning the final round of the PGA Travelers Championship golf tournament, held at TPC River Highland in Cromwell, CT. Bubba Watson finished the tournament -17 to win his third Travelers Championship. Eric Canha/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — The Travelers Championship tees off this week in Connecticut with one of its best fields since the event was established in 1952. The world’s top five ranked golfers, nine of the top 10 and 15 of the top 20 are in the field.

But the more than 200,000 fans who normally attend won’t be there. This will be the third TV-only PGA Tour event during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to be held in its regular time and place on the schedule. Tournament director Nathan Grube says corporate donors have made sure the tournament can still make significant contributions to charity.

