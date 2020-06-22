Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The suspect in an Aiken County fatal stabbing has been extradited and is in the local jail after his arrest in Savannah.

Christopher Curtis Forman, 28, of Augusta, had been arrested June 12, according to authorities.

The stabbing was reported around 6:30 a.m. June 1 in the 560 Shiloh Heights Road when a 911 caller told dispatchers she and her friend were hurt in an assault by a man.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the Savannah Police Department, acting on a tip, arrested Forman at the home of a relative. After his arrest, Forman was taken to Chatham County jail and held pending an extradition hearing, authorities said.

Forman was wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric M. Abdullah.

After the stabbing was reported, deputies found Bryson Washington, 22, of Aiken, unresponsive in a bedroom, and he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with laceration injuries. An infant in the home was not injured.

The sheriff’s agency said earlier this week that investigators had identified Forman as the suspect in the incident.

