South Carolina is among the 10 most patriotic states

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fourth of July holiday might be quieter this year as communities have called off fireworks celebrations, but a new study says South Carolina still ranks near the top when it comes to patriotism.

The study, released by WalletHub, looked at states that have the most red, white and blue pride, comparing 13 key indicators of patriotism.

South Carolina ranked 10th in the country, WalletHub spokesperson Diana Polk said.

Among the findings, the study ranked the Palmetto state in the following areas:

Third – Average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults

Seventh – Active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults

28th – Percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election

Sixth – Veterans per 1,000 civilian adults

First – Civics education requirement

27th – Volunteer hours per resident

New Hampshire ranked as the most patriotic state with Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska and Maryland rounding out the top five.

South Carolina was the only southern state in the top 10. Our closest neighbors, North Carolina and Georgia, ranked 21st and 39th respectively.

