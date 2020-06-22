RCSO employee arrested for DUI, accused of hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee has been charged with DUI and allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

On June 20, around 1:38 a.m, RCSO deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident that occurred at Broad Street and 8th Street.

Deputies located a gray Toyota Camry that fit the description of the hit and run vehicle traveling the wrong way on the one-way ramp of Gordon Hwy and Bay Street. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Matthew Loomis, an employee of RCSO.

Upon the investigation of the accident, it was determined that Loomis was intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested and charged with obedience of traffic control devices , leaving the scene of an accident, DUI/alcohol/less safe, and one-way roadway.

Loomis was hired on Dec. 14, 2019, and was a student at Augusta Technical College’s Law Enforcement Academy. Loomis submitted his letter of resignation on June 20, 2020.

