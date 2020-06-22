Rabid raccoon confirmed in Aiken County, no known human exposures

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a raccoon found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road in Aiken, SC has tested positive for rabies.

Currently, there are known human exposures reported at this time; however, a dog was exposed on June 18.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on June 19 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 20.

Contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. DHEC suggests if you have been exposed to the rabies virus through a bite, scratch, or the saliva of a possibly infected animal, immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water. Then get medical attention and report the incident to DHEC.

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by this raccoon, or is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

This raccoon is the second animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 60 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, nine of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.

