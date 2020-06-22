Advertisement

Photographer honors black fathers and black men

Crystal Smith says a picture is worth a thousand words.
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families across the world celebrated Father’s Day today, but some people say the holiday is bittersweet.

One local photographer says she has noticed a recurring theme among black fathers feeling under-valued due to negative stereotypes.

Crystal Smith believes every dad deserves to feel celebrated on Father’s Day, she took it upon herself to do just that.

She decided to take pictures to acknowledge and honor black men during a time she says they need it most.

Crystal Smith says a picture is worth a thousand words.

She says the death of George Floyd shocked the world sparking demonstrations and marches, leaving many African American men feeling under-valued.

She says that was what inspired her to pick up a camera.

“It was something I wanted to do to show that we do love you,” said Smith.

She says many people often stereotype black men, so she takes pictures that paint them in a positive light, hoping her photos will break the mold.

“We know we are strong, we know we are educated, but sometimes the world doesn’t know that,” said Chris Grant.

Some men say it’s nice to have a reminder, especially on Father’s Day.

“This photo shoot is great, it gives her and us a chance to highlight some of our gifts and talents and come together,” said Grant.

Crystal says she is going to continue to use her camera to change the world, one picture at a time.

She says the photos she has taken so far have not only uplifted many African American men this Father’s Day, but they have also connected them to other black men across our area.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From CSRA to LA, it was another weekend of protests

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Across the country, for the fourth weekend in a row, many Americans were out protesting police brutality.

News

How is arson suspect tied to Rayshard Brooks?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
This morning, we’re learning more developments in the death of Rayshard Brooks — the man shot and killed by Atlanta police at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

VOD Recordings

MORE LOCAL PROTESTS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA

Updated: 5 hours ago
PROTESTS CONTINUE IN THE CSRA

News

More local protests in both Aiken and North Augusta

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Protests continue in the CSRA for the fourth weekend in a row.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 10 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

News

Man in custody after deadly shooting on Broad Street

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after one person was shot and killed in Augusta Sunday morning.

News

Burke County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after gunshots, car crash

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting and car accident in Waynesboro Sunday morning.

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Bob Hallmark
The family of a woman who inspired the Aunt Jemima logo is speaking out against the company's re-brand.

News

One dead, one injured, one arrested after Augusta stabbing

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto and Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a person was found outside an apartment building Saturday morning.