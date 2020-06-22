Photographer honors black fathers and black men

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Families across the world celebrated Father’s Day today, but some people say the holiday is bittersweet.

One local photographer says she has noticed a recurring theme among black fathers feeling under-valued due to negative stereotypes.

Crystal Smith believes every dad deserves to feel celebrated on Father’s Day, she took it upon herself to do just that.

She decided to take pictures to acknowledge and honor black men during a time she says they need it most.

Crystal Smith says a picture is worth a thousand words.

She says the death of George Floyd shocked the world sparking demonstrations and marches, leaving many African American men feeling under-valued.

She says that was what inspired her to pick up a camera.

“It was something I wanted to do to show that we do love you,” said Smith.

She says many people often stereotype black men, so she takes pictures that paint them in a positive light, hoping her photos will break the mold.

“We know we are strong, we know we are educated, but sometimes the world doesn’t know that,” said Chris Grant.

Some men say it’s nice to have a reminder, especially on Father’s Day.

“This photo shoot is great, it gives her and us a chance to highlight some of our gifts and talents and come together,” said Grant.

Crystal says she is going to continue to use her camera to change the world, one picture at a time.

She says the photos she has taken so far have not only uplifted many African American men this Father’s Day, but they have also connected them to other black men across our area.

