PGA Championship confirms no fans for Harding Park

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 18: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with the winner's trophy after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 18, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
When Brooks Koepka goes for a historic three-peat in the PGA Championship, there won’t be anyone at Harding Park to cheer him on. The PGA of America confirms the first major of this unusual year won’t have spectators.

The PGA Championship is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco. It’s the first major of a golf calendar reconfigured because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open is scheduled for September and the Masters is in November. The British Open was canceled. No one has ever won the PGA Championship three straight times in stroke play.

