NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)(Susie Raisher | AP)
By Jake Seiner
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York charged to the lead turning for home Saturday and now can set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness. All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Belmont, usually the series capper, was initially scheduled for June 6. Tiz the Law gave New York a hometown champion in its first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic seized the area. 

