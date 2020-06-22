Advertisement

NBA sets Oct. 16 draft date, Oct. 18 for free-agent talks

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, greets Ben Simmons after announcing him as the top pick by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, greets Ben Simmons after announcing him as the top pick by the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(WIBW)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year’s draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

The annual moratorium will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Oct. 19 and continue through noon on Oct. 23. The league told teams of the plans on Saturday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

