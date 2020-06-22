NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama has begun after a show of support for driver Bubba Wallace. Fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity.

The move came one day after a crew member found a noose in his garage stall. Wallace is the only fulltime Black driver in the top NASCAR series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its facilities.

