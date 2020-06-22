Advertisement

NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace

Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.
Nascar drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Corey LaJoie, right, join other drivers and crews as they push the car of Bubba Wallace to the front of the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.((AP Photo/John Bazemore) | AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By John Zenor
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama has begun after a show of support for driver Bubba Wallace. Fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity.

The move came one day after a crew member found a noose in his garage stall. Wallace is the only fulltime Black driver in the top NASCAR series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its facilities.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Volleyball at Lions Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
Volleyball players across the south east made the trip to North Augusta to participate in the annual tournament usually held in Columbia.

Sports

McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McCaffrey, Thompson hope to unite Charlotte through sports.

Sports

Atlanta United president says MLS protocols work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta United believes in MLS protocols.

Sports

Volleyball tournament makes Lions Field home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Pafukas volleyball tournament, usually held in West Columbia, made North Augusta home for a tournament this past weekend.

Latest News

Sports

PGA Championship confirms no fans for Harding Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
NO FANS AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sports

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
FBI INVESTIGATING NOOSE FOUND IN BUBBA WALLACE'S GARAGE

Sports

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

Updated: 7 hours ago
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP UP NEXT ON PGA TOUR

Sports

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
WEBB SIMPSON WINS RBC HERITAGE

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
N.Y. bred Tiz the Law wins Belmont in first leg of triple crown.

Sports

‘An absolute zoo’: Positive test, busy island rattle golf

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson (AP)
'An absolute zoo': Positive test, busy island rattle golf