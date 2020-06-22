More local protests in both Aiken and North Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday marked the 4th weekend in a row we have seen black lives matter projects across the CSRA.

Amaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, spoke in Aiken this morning, and in North Augusta demonstrators marched remembering those who lost their lives at the hands of racial injustice.

In Aiken, it was more than just another day of demonstrations.

It was also a chance for parents who lost their children to gun violence to share their story.

They say no matter how much time passes, it never gets easier.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, knows that pain first hand.

“I know Ahmaud is in heaven and he is smiling on how I have conducted myself as mother,” said Cooper.

Over in North Augusta, the city held its first demonstartion.

They marched all the way down Georgia Ave walking for equality, police reform, justice, and for the monument they said belongs off the streets.

“We want that monument gone, if it says white supremacy on it we want it out of here,” said Brandy Mitchell, the event organizer.

They say the goal is to bring the people of North Augusta together, and turn hate into love.

The organizers of the event say this is just the beginning, and they plan on hosting more events like this in the future.

