Advertisement

More local protests in both Aiken and North Augusta

Today marks the 4th weekend in a row we have seen black lives matter projects across the CSRA.
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday marked the 4th weekend in a row we have seen black lives matter projects across the CSRA.

Amaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, spoke in Aiken this morning, and in North Augusta demonstrators marched remembering those who lost their lives at the hands of racial injustice.

In Aiken, it was more than just another day of demonstrations.

It was also a chance for parents who lost their children to gun violence to share their story.

They say no matter how much time passes, it never gets easier.

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom, Wanda Cooper, knows that pain first hand.

“I know Ahmaud is in heaven and he is smiling on how I have conducted myself as mother,” said Cooper.

Over in North Augusta, the city held its first demonstartion.

They marched all the way down Georgia Ave walking for equality, police reform, justice, and for the monument they said belongs off the streets.

“We want that monument gone, if it says white supremacy on it we want it out of here,” said Brandy Mitchell, the event organizer.

They say the goal is to bring the people of North Augusta together, and turn hate into love.

The organizers of the event say this is just the beginning, and they plan on hosting more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From CSRA to LA, it was another weekend of protests

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Across the country, for the fourth weekend in a row, many Americans were out protesting police brutality.

News

How is arson suspect tied to Rayshard Brooks?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
This morning, we’re learning more developments in the death of Rayshard Brooks — the man shot and killed by Atlanta police at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

News

Photographer honors black fathers and black men

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Crystal Smith says a picture is worth a thousand words.

VOD Recordings

MORE LOCAL PROTESTS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA

Updated: 5 hours ago
PROTESTS CONTINUE IN THE CSRA

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 10 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

Updated: 14 hours ago
Tom Petty’s family is upset with President Trump for using the hit song “I Won’t Back Down” at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

News

Man in custody after deadly shooting on Broad Street

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after one person was shot and killed in Augusta Sunday morning.

News

Burke County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after gunshots, car crash

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting and car accident in Waynesboro Sunday morning.

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Bob Hallmark
The family of a woman who inspired the Aunt Jemima logo is speaking out against the company's re-brand.

News

One dead, one injured, one arrested after Augusta stabbing

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto and Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a person was found outside an apartment building Saturday morning.