McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is partnering with linebacker Shaq Thompson to unite the Charlotte community through sports programs for underserved youth through the “22 Together” program.

They say their goal is to use sports as a vehicle to help address the divides that exist between the public and law enforcement.

The players will be working in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte and are offering football, flag football, and cheerleading programs free of charge to underserved youth in Charlotte. The program begins in August.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.