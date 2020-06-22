Advertisement

McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speaks to members of the media following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) speaks to members of the media following an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is partnering with linebacker Shaq Thompson to unite the Charlotte community through sports programs for underserved youth through the “22 Together” program.

They say their goal is to use sports as a vehicle to help address the divides that exist between the public and law enforcement.

The players will be working in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte and are offering football, flag football, and cheerleading programs free of charge to underserved youth in Charlotte. The program begins in August.

