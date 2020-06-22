Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA OFFICER

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper report says the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of an African American man was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing court documents, reports the older case was investigated by Atlanta police and turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who cleared the officers involved _ including Garrett Rolfe _ in February. Rolfe stands charged in the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a confrontation at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. Rolfe has since been fired from the department.

POLICE KILLING-ATLANTA

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy's burned the next day.

AMERICA PROTESTS-ATLANTA'S DIVIDE

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia senators say hate crimes law should protect police

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.

ROAD RAGE-ARMY VET

Police: Army vet empties gun at woman's SUV in Georgia

An Army veteran is in custody after he was accused of emptying his 9mm pistol at another vehicle during a road rage incident in a Georgia parking lot. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports Columbus Police said 52-year-old Joe Harvey fired at least nine times in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say he aimed at a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Velisha Hearlson, whose 15-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat. Officers said Harvey’s first five bullets hit the hood of his pickup before the next four struck the Trailblazer’s hood. No injuries were reported.

KICKBACK PLEA

Man pleads in kickback scheme involving military contracts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Tennessee businessman accused of taking kickbacks involving millions in military contracts has pleaded guilty in federal court in Georgia. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports David Kennedy, of Nashville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Act and to commit wire fraud. Kennedy faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In 2013, Kennedy worked for a company that won a $29 million contract for work at Fort Benning near Columbus, and in 2014 won a separate contract for $7.7 million at Fort Gordon in Augusta. He then directed millions in subcontract work to Southern Atlantic Construction LLC in exchange for thousands in kickbacks.

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION-ATLANTA

Ex-city official charged in ongoing Atlanta corruption probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they have obtained an indictment in an ongoing investigation into corruption at City Hall in Atlanta. Prosecutors say in a Friday news release that 63-year-old Jo Ann Macrina faces charges including bribery and tax evasion. Macrina is accused of accepting jewelry, $10,000 in cash and other bribes for helping a contractor get preferential treatment in the awarding of city contracts. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Macrina’s attorney said his client has long been cooperating with prosecutors. Attorney Paul Kish told the newspaper that prosecutors “apparently indicted her after failing to obtain enough evidence against the main targets of its investigation.”

GEORGIA BUDGET

Georgia budget slicing spending advances as Democrats object

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate has advanced a state budget proposal that would reduce spending by 11%, forcing service cuts, unpaid furloughs and layoffs across state government. Democrats argue that Republicans are overly focused on cuts rather than recapturing revenue lost from previous tax breaks. The Senate voted 34-15 to pass House Bill 793 on Friday, sending it back to the House for more work. It adds up to $26 billion in state money, with $2.6 billion in cuts. K-12 education would lose more than $1 billion, and the Georgia's university system would lose $400,000 in spending. But Republicans are keeping $880,000 for Gov. Brian Kemp's anti-gang task force.