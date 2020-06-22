Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

PELLET PLANT SOLD

Southeast Georgia pellet plant sold to new owner for $175M

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A large producer of wood pellets that are burned for electricity is buying a pellet plant in southeast Georgia for $175 million. Enviva Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, announced last week that it would buy the Georgia Biomass plant in Waycross and port capacity Georgia Biomass leases at Savannah. The Waycross plant has a capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year. Enviva is also buying its Greenwood, South Carolina, plant from a related entity, paying $132 million and assuming $40 million in debt. Enviva plans to spend $28 million to increase the Greenwood plant’s output. Enviva is privately selling $200 million in ownership units in its limited partnership and will borrow the rest of the total price of $375 million.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA OFFICER

Ex-cop charged in Brooks case involved in earlier shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper report says the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of an African American man was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing court documents, reports the older case was investigated by Atlanta police and turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who cleared the officers involved _ including Garrett Rolfe _ in February. Rolfe stands charged in the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a confrontation at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. Rolfe has since been fired from the department.

POLICE KILLING-ATLANTA

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy's burns in shooting protest

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy's burned the next day.

AMERICA PROTESTS-ATLANTA'S DIVIDE

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.

HATE CRIMES LAW-GEORGIA

Georgia senators say hate crimes law should protect police

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.

ROAD RAGE-ARMY VET

Police: Army vet empties gun at woman's SUV in Georgia

An Army veteran is in custody after he was accused of emptying his 9mm pistol at another vehicle during a road rage incident in a Georgia parking lot. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports Columbus Police said 52-year-old Joe Harvey fired at least nine times in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say he aimed at a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Velisha Hearlson, whose 15-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat. Officers said Harvey’s first five bullets hit the hood of his pickup before the next four struck the Trailblazer’s hood. No injuries were reported.

AP-FILM-TRIBECA-DRIVE-IN-SERIES

'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in

“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer. Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX and AT&T on Monday announced the initial lineup for its summer series of films, comedy and football offerings running every weekend from July 2 through Aug. 2 in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. A July 4 celebration will include screenings of “Field of Dreams,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Apollo 13.” Other films include “The Dark Knight,” “BeetleJuice,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Do The Right Thing.” Tickets, which are free for essential workers, are currently on sale.

KICKBACK PLEA

Man pleads in kickback scheme involving military contracts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Tennessee businessman accused of taking kickbacks involving millions in military contracts has pleaded guilty in federal court in Georgia. The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports David Kennedy, of Nashville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Act and to commit wire fraud. Kennedy faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In 2013, Kennedy worked for a company that won a $29 million contract for work at Fort Benning near Columbus, and in 2014 won a separate contract for $7.7 million at Fort Gordon in Augusta. He then directed millions in subcontract work to Southern Atlantic Construction LLC in exchange for thousands in kickbacks.