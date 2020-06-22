Advertisement

I-TEAM: Sexual assault victim files discrimination suit against AU

By Liz Owens
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a crime that terrified the community. Two years later, the crime remains unsolved and the victim is acting against Augusta University.

According to Richmond County investigators, a man bound, gagged, and brutally raped Augusta University Dr. Lesley Williams. Williams has now filed a lawsuit against AU among the allegations.

Williams is suing the school for sex discrimination and retaliation. Williams says she feels like she was violated twice. First, by the man she says raped her. Second, the school retaliated against her.

Williams nearly lost her life on March 15, 2018.

“I was raped, beaten, and tied up in my own home,” Williams said.

She says the nightmare didn’t end there after the assault.

“I feel like I was labeled a victim of sexual assault with the stereotype that goes along with women who have been assaulted and raped that they can’t overcome this, and they didn’t think I was capable of doing anesthesiology anymore,” Williams said.

Court documents state her diagnosis of post-traumatic stress syndrome was regarded as a disability by the school, thus legally entitled to certain accommodations.

“I requested a modified schedule, not to be put in the general,” Williams said. “For my own health and patient safety and everything.”

Williams’ lawsuit against the school alleges the defendants violated policy by not offering alternative accommodations that would allow her to perform her essential job functions and proceed with completion of her residency training.

“They ordered a fit for duty test. I complained about it, other male residents required to do this testing. And as I complained, things got worse,” Williams said. “The reason they put down was because I was raped, not because I wasn’t doing my job.”

The lawsuit states she passed the fit for duty test, and a drug test her superiors also required her to take.

“I was let go originally for claims of cheating on my IE exam and basic exam,” Williams said. “When I appealed the decision, they presented other reasons for me to be let go which were not the reasons for getting fired.”

Williams ended up losing her residency along with her dream of becoming an anesthesiologist.

“Being scared of the dark, being scared of the alone, but that didn’t change my life. What changed my life was what AU did to me,” she said.

We reached out to Augusta University for comment and have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rabid raccoon confirmed in Aiken County, no known human exposures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a raccoon found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road in Aiken, SC has tested positive for rabies.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Aiken to talk Black Lives Matter, Meriwether monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Aiken today to talk police reform and racial injustice. He's also calling for big changes with a controversial monument in North Augusta.

News

GBI investigates officer involved use of force incident in Wrens, GA

Updated: 5 hours ago
The GBI was requested by Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens to investigate a use of force incident that resulted in a 15-year-old being tased by an officer during a fight at an apartment complex.

News

Columbia County probing racist post allegedly shared on Facebook by school employee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Columbia County School District is investigating after a meme referencing the Ku Klux Klan was allegedly shared by a district employee.

Latest News

News

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant near Graniteville.

News

South Carolina is among the 10 most patriotic states

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
A new study says South Carolina still ranks near the top when it comes to patriotism.

News

U.S. Attorney’s office details two major CSRA cockfighting investigations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Celeste Springer
U.S. Attorneys detailed two major animal cruelty investigations during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Regional

Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

Updated: 12 hours ago
he suspect in an Aiken County fatal stabbing has been extradited and is in the local jail after his arrest in Savannah.

National

CDC will issue new guidelines on face masks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a new recommendation for face masks.

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.