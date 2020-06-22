Advertisement

How is arson suspect tied to Rayshard Brooks?

Rayshard Brooks layered over images of the Wendy's arson suspect.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning, we’re learning more developments in the death of Rayshard Brooks — the man shot and killed by Atlanta police at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

While loved ones prepare to say their final goodbyes to Brooks this week, an investigation is now underway over the fire set at the Wendy’s where he was shot on June 12.

Investigators are now looking at who could have started that fire.

After Brooks was killed by police officers at Wendy’s, protesters set the fast-food restaurant ablaze.

Investigators released surveillance images of who they thought started the fire.

Now, they think they may have a name.

While reviewing the police body camera footage from the night of the shooting, Brooks mentioned a name to the officers just minutes before he was killed.

An arrest warrant for Natalie White calls the crime arson in the first degree.

This morning, investigators are still looking for White but they aren’t confirming whether she’s the same person Brooks mentioned.

There will be a public viewing for Brooks from 3-7 p.m. today at the historic Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

His celebration-of-life service will be at the same church at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Tyler Perry is paying for all funeral expenses and funding the college education for Brooks’ four children.

