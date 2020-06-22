Advertisement

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.

To be eligible, you have to have 10 or fewer employees and make less than $500,000 in annual gross revenue.

Additional criteria will be provided in the application.

There’s a am application submission deadline of 5 p.m. June 26. Applications will be accessible on the Housing and Community Development portion of the city of Augusta’s website:. https://www.augustaga.gov/68/Housing-Development.

