Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper report says the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of an African American man was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing court documents, reports the older case was investigated by Atlanta police and turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who cleared the officers involved _ including Garrett Rolfe _ in February. Rolfe stands charged in the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a confrontation at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. Rolfe has since been fired from the department.

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy's burned the next day.

UNDATED (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate have added police as a protected class to proposed hate crimes legislation, complicating chances of its passage. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday night approved a hate crimes bill passed by the state House over a year ago but added “first responders” as a protected class alongside race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability. Democrats on the panel opposed the move, saying inserting protections for law enforcement were not appropriate in this particular bill. Georgia has gone 16 years without a hate crimes law after the state Supreme Court tossed out a previous version.