Here is the latest Georgia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A large producer of wood pellets that are burned for electricity is buying a pellet plant in southeast Georgia for $175 million. Enviva Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, announced last week that it would buy the Georgia Biomass plant in Waycross and port capacity Georgia Biomass leases at Savannah. The Waycross plant has a capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year. Enviva is also buying its Greenwood, South Carolina, plant from a related entity, paying $132 million and assuming $40 million in debt. Enviva plans to spend $28 million to increase the Greenwood plant’s output. Enviva is privately selling $200 million in ownership units in its limited partnership and will borrow the rest of the total price of $375 million.

ATLANTA (AP) — A newspaper report says the former Atlanta police officer charged with felony murder in the fatal shooting of an African American man was involved in another shooting five years ago that left a man with a punctured lung. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing court documents, reports the older case was investigated by Atlanta police and turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who cleared the officers involved _ including Garrett Rolfe _ in February. Rolfe stands charged in the June 12 shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a confrontation at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. Rolfe has since been fired from the department.

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information. Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy's burned the next day.

UNDATED (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man by Atlanta police following angry protests over police brutality have rattled the Southern city's image of racial harmony and Black prosperity. Leaders have long touted Atlanta as the “city too busy to hate” and embraced the nonviolent legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. But in late May, protesters set police cars on fire in Atlanta and smashed store windows. Two weeks later, a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks as he resisted arrest after a failed sobriety test. Georgia State University historian Maurice Hobson says nearly five decades of Black leadership in Atlanta too often haven't benefited poorer African Americans.