Georgia Daybook

Monday, Jun. 22 1:00 PM Georgia House Dems discuss FY21 funding opportunities - Georgia House Democratic Caucus discuss Fiscal Year 2021 funding opportunities in response to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), via press conference

Location: Georgia State Capitol South Wing steps, 206 Washington St SW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.house.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/GaHouseHub

Contacts: Betsy Theroux, Georgia House of Representatives media, betsy.theroux@house.ga.gov, 1 404 656 3996

Monday, Jun. 22 3:00 PM Viewing for Rayshard Brooks ahead of funeral - Viewing for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta, ahead of a funeral tomorrow * Video footage has shown former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe firing three shots at Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant, two of which hit him in the back and the other hit a car with three people inside. Brooks was running away from Rolfe and another officer - Devin Brosnan - holding a Taser that he had grabbed from the officers and fired during the incident, and was over 18 feet from Rolfe when he was shot. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, while Brosnan has been charged with an aggravated assault charge. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned following the incident

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.historicebenezer.org

Contacts: Tenisha Taylor Bell, Perfect Pitch Media Group, tenisha@perfectpitchmediagroup.com, 1 678 429 4254

Viewing open to public * No cameras allowed inside

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM Funeral service for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta - Funeral service for Rayshard Brooks held in Atlanta, following his death on 12 Jun * Video footage showed former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe firing three shots at Brooks outside a Wendy's restaurant, two of which hit him in the back and another that hit a car with three people inside. Brooks was running away from Rolfe and another officer - Devin Brosnan - holding a Taser that he had grabbed from the officers and fired during the incident, and was over 18-feet from Rolfe when he was shot. Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and 10 other charges, while Brosnan has been charged with an aggravated assault charge * Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned following the incident

Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.historicebenezer.org

Contacts: Tenisha Taylor Bell, Perfect Pitch Media Group, tenisha@perfectpitchmediagroup.com, 1 678 429 4254

The service will be streamed live on the church's website, www.ebenezeratl.org. Due to social distancing and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one pool camera feed of the funeral service will also be made available. Media can stage outside of the church in the designated areas

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 WBENC Annual Women in Business National Conference and Business Fair

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://conf.wbenc.org/, https://twitter.com/WBENCLive

Contacts: Lindsay Olzerowicz, WBENC Senior Program Manager, lolzerowicz@wbenc.org, 1 202 872 5515 x8102

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices June Meeting

Location: CDC Tom Harkin Global Communication Center, 1600 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA

Weblinks: http://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/index.html, https://twitter.com/CDCgov

Contacts: ACIP, ACIP@CDC.GOV, 1 404 639 8836