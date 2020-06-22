GA Lottery
GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-2-6
(three, two, six)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)
1-2-5-6
(one, two, five, six)
1-2-1-3
(one, two, one, three)
6-1-0-2
(six, one, zero, two)
14-17-20-40-47, Cash Ball: 2
(fourteen, seventeen, twenty, forty, forty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
05-11-22-24-26
(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $195,000
7-8-8-4-5
(seven, eight, eight, four, five)
2-3-7-3-0
(two, three, seven, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Estimated jackpot: $33 million