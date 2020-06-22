Advertisement

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Bubba Wallace (43) wears a "I Can't Breath, Black Lives Matter" shirt before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hampton, Ga.
Bubba Wallace (43) wears a "I Can't Breath, Black Lives Matter" shirt before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hampton, Ga.((AP Photo/Brynn Anderson))
By JENNA FRYER
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The FBI is investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama has condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver.

Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues but the sanctioning body has not outlined any plans on how it will enforce the restriction.

Hours after Sunday’s race was postponed by rain, NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall. President Steve Phelps says security has been stepped up.

