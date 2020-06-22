Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hot and muggy pattern continues as we go into this start of the week. Afternoon highs will remain above average in the low to mid 90s. A slight chance for showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s most of the week under partly cloudy skies.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop through the middle of the week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

Closer to the weekend we’ll get back into a drier pattern, but highs will remain hot in the low to mid 90s.

