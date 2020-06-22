Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The hot and muggy pattern continues as we go into this start of the week. Afternoon highs will remain above average in the low to mid 90s. A slight chance for showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s most of the week under partly cloudy skies.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop through the middle of the week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

Closer to the weekend we’ll get back into a drier pattern, but highs will remain hot in the low to mid 90s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WRDW News 12 Monday Afternoon Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Summer heat with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tim Strong
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

Father's Day Forecast

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 7 a.m. (recurring Sun)

Latest News

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

VOD Recordings

The Heat Is on for Father's Day

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 p.m. (recurring)

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Weather

Warm Temperatures Return for Father's Day

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT
|
By Anthony Carpino
The latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino.

Forecast

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT
|
By Riley Hale
Here's the latest forecast from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.