Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few strong storms will be possible for the CSRA through this evening. This is mainly for areas in the western and northern CSRA. The Storm Prediction Center has these areas in the CSRA under a marginal risk (1/5) through tonight. Storms should be losing there punch by midnight tonight and we are expecting dry conditions by early Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the western and northern CSRA under the risk for isolated severe storms. (Free Use)

Lows Tuesday morning are expected to be in the upper 60s in the rural CSRA, but low 70s for spots near urban areas. The first half of Tuesday will be dry, but later in the afternoon storms will be forming and moving through. Coverage of storms is expected to be scattered to numerous, so everyone has a decent chance of seeing rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the afternoon will be near 90. Winds will be a little breezier between 10-15 mph out of the southwest.

Some storms will linger into Tuesday night, but we should be dry by early Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will remain muggy and stay near 70. Storms will be likely again Wednesday afternoon through the evening. This will be thanks to an approaching cold front from the west. This will keep winds out of the southwest again Wednesday between 5-12 mph. Highs Wednesday should remain in the upper 80s.

A few storms still look possible Thursday, but coverage should remain isolated to scattered instead of widespread. The front nearing our region will be beginning to dissipate, but highs should be slightly below average in the mid to upper 80s.

Our pattern looks to shift to a drier and hotter set up Friday into the weekend. Lows will be near 70 in the morning and highs will be in the mid to low 90s. Keep it here for updates.

