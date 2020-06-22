Advertisement

Wave of local slayings hasn’t slowed down

Center: Jason Cunningham. Clockwise from upper left: Kareem Williams, Brandon Lee Cook , Kenneth Leverett and Terrence Cumber.
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a deadly past few days in Richmond County — and the homicides haven’t slowed down.

The suspects in two separate weekend homicides are due to make their first appearances before a judge this afternoon. Kareem Williams is accused in a fatal stabbing and Terrance Cumber is charged with a deadly shooting.

The weekend slayings came on the heels of three Augusta homicide cases at the end of last week.

CRIME | Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

In the latest incident, 24-year-old Cumber is accused of killing Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found Popal with at least one gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Broad Street. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing

Williams, 25, is accused in the murder Timothy McBride. He’s also charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found another victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment. Deputies say she’s in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The weekend incidents followed:

  • A shooting that left a woman dead early Thursday in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. Thursday.
  • A shooting that left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta early Thursday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the Thursday murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.
  • The death Thursday of a 78-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

Latest News

News

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant near Graniteville.

News

South Carolina is among the 10 most patriotic states

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
A new study says South Carolina still ranks near the top when it comes to patriotism.

News

U.S. Attorney’s office details two major CSRA cockfighting investigations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
U.S. Attorneys detailed two major animal cruelty investigations during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Regional

Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
he suspect in an Aiken County fatal stabbing has been extradited and is in the local jail after his arrest in Savannah.

National

CDC will issue new guidelines on face masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a new recommendation for face masks.

Latest News

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.

News

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham pays a visit to Aiken

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham will be in Aiken today.

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

National

NASCAR ‘outraged’ by noose in Bubba Wallace’s stall

Updated: 6 hours ago
A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday.

News

2 die, others fight for lives after Charlotte ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
A shooting in North Carolina’s largest city left two people dead and seven others injured this morning.