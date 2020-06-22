Wave of local slayings hasn’t slowed down

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a deadly past few days in Richmond County — and the homicides haven’t slowed down.

The suspects in two separate weekend homicides are due to make their first appearances before a judge this afternoon. Kareem Williams is accused in a fatal stabbing and Terrance Cumber is charged with a deadly shooting.

The weekend slayings came on the heels of three Augusta homicide cases at the end of last week.

In the latest incident, 24-year-old Cumber is accused of killing Ahmad Popal around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found Popal with at least one gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Broad Street. Popal was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Cumber is charged with murder.

That slaying came a day after a fatal stabbing

Williams, 25, is accused in the murder Timothy McBride. He’s also charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Investigators found McBride in a ditch outside the Azalea Park Apartments on Fayetteville Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found another victim with multiple stab wounds inside the apartment. Deputies say she’s in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The weekend incidents followed:

shooting that left a woman dead early Thursday in a downtown parking deck and led to an hourslong standoff between officers and the suspect — a former deputy — near Appling. Jason Cunningham was arrested in connection with his girlfriend Nicole Harrington, 37, of Hallandale Beach, Fla., was found shot to death in the parking deck of the Augusta Convention Center around 6 a.m. Thursday.

shooting that left a man dead at a residence in far south Augusta early Thursday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators arrested Brandon Lee Cook and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the Thursday murder of Benigno Santos that occurred at a residence in the 4900 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

The death Thursday of a 78-year-old woman who was taken to a hospital after suffering what authorities call severe neglect that included extensive ant bites. Vivian Marshall of the 1400 block of Wrightsboro Road died at 2:09 p.m. Thursday after being taken to University Hospital about 5 p.m. the day before, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Her son Kenneth Leverett was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident, tampering with evidence and murder, according to authorities.

