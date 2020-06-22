Columbia County probing racist post allegedly shared on Facebook by school employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is investigating after a meme referencing the Ku Klux Klan was allegedly shared by a district employee.

According to district Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway, officials were alerted to the incident on Sunday and are “investigating the matter.”

The post was allegedly shared by Jody Hilley, athletics director for Lakeside High School, district officials said.

Carraway, meanwhile, says the sharing of posts like this is “completely appalling, unacceptable, and inappropriate, especially for an educator.”

“This type of behavior detracts from that goal, and, as such, it will not be tolerated,” Carraway said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.