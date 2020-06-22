CDC will issue new guidelines on face masks

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a new recommendation for face masks.

Researchers have been conducting a scientific review about how effective face coverings are during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists say they want to know if it's protecting people from contracting Covid-19 — not just preventing them from spreading it.

Recommendations the CDC already has for people include to always wear masks when leaving home and if you cannot properly social distance.

Officials say an update on the guidelines is expected soon.

