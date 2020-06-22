Advertisement

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

At the ribbon cutting for the Graniteville warehouse were Bridgestone officials Philip Dobbs, Scott Damon, Riccardo Cichi, Brad Blizzard, Chiquita Lewis, Jasmine Gibbons, Paolo Ferrari, Barry Owens, Breana Shelton and Corey Hays.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant.

The $34 million new warehouse expansion is 272,000 square feet and is expected to create 20 jobs, the company said.

The warehouse builds on the current and ongoing expansion of the plant, the company said.

“We continue taking strategic steps to better deliver the high-value-added products our customers want and need,” Scott Damon, group president of operations for Bridgestone Americas, said in a news release. “With its location and increased capability to house tires onsite, the warehouse will improve our ability to get the right tires to the right place at the right time.”

The warehouse opened last week. 

Bridgestone has operated the plant near Graniteville since 1998, producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail. Bridgestone also operates an off-road tire plant in Trenton, producing large and ultra large off-the-road radial tires.

