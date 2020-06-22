Atlanta United president says MLS protocols work

Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the team remains on pace to begin full team training on Tuesday, assuming there are no more positive tests for COVID-19.

Eales said Monday the two players who have tested positive are in isolation but are expected to be with the team for the MLS Is Back Tournament in July at Walt Disney World.

Eales says the tests of asymptomatic players are evidence the protocols set up by MLS “are working.”

The players who tested positive last week have not been identified.

Eales says the team “can’t control the environment outside of training” in Atlanta. He says he expects “a slightly different scenario” in Orlando “because it’s a more contained environment.”

