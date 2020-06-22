Advertisement

Atlanta United president says MLS protocols work

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Atlanta United president Darren Eales says the team remains on pace to begin full team training on Tuesday, assuming there are no more positive tests for COVID-19.

Eales said Monday the two players who have tested positive are in isolation but are expected to be with the team for the MLS Is Back Tournament in July at Walt Disney World.

Eales says the tests of asymptomatic players are evidence the protocols set up by MLS “are working.”

The players who tested positive last week have not been identified.

Eales says the team “can’t control the environment outside of training” in Atlanta. He says he expects “a slightly different scenario” in Orlando “because it’s a more contained environment.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Volleyball at Lions Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
Volleyball players across the south east made the trip to North Augusta to participate in the annual tournament usually held in Columbia.

Sports

NASCAR race begins after show of support for Bubba Wallace

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Zenor
Wallace given push to front of starting line, surrounded by teams and other drivers ahead of Talladega's race

Sports

McCaffrey, Thompson look to unite Charlotte through sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McCaffrey, Thompson hope to unite Charlotte through sports.

Sports

Volleyball tournament makes Lions Field home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Pafukas volleyball tournament, usually held in West Columbia, made North Augusta home for a tournament this past weekend.

Latest News

Sports

PGA Championship confirms no fans for Harding Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
NO FANS AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Sports

FBI investigating noose left in NASCAR stall of Black driver

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JENNA FRYER
FBI INVESTIGATING NOOSE FOUND IN BUBBA WALLACE'S GARAGE

Sports

Top field, no fans for this year’s Travelers Championship

Updated: 7 hours ago
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP UP NEXT ON PGA TOUR

Sports

Simpson celebrates a Father’s Day win at Harbour Town

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DOUG FERGUSON
WEBB SIMPSON WINS RBC HERITAGE

Sports

NY-bred Tiz the Law wins barren Belmont Stakes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Seiner
N.Y. bred Tiz the Law wins Belmont in first leg of triple crown.

Sports

‘An absolute zoo’: Positive test, busy island rattle golf

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Doug Ferguson (AP)
'An absolute zoo': Positive test, busy island rattle golf