‘An absolute zoo’: Positive test, busy island rattle golf

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Packed restaurants and a lack of social distancing on Hilton Head Island are leading to concerns that the PGA Tour might have more players test positive for the coronavirus.

Nick Watney became the first player to test positive on Friday and withdrew from the RBC Heritage. The tournament is the second since the tour resumed play after a three-month break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour has tested 11 people who came into close contact with Watney and all initial tests came back negative. Justin Thomas is one of several players to note how busy the island has been. He says, “It’s an absolute zoo around here.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.