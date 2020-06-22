79 mobile COVID-19 testing sites open in South Carolina through July

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the amount confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina rapidly increases, the Department of Health and Environmental Control will multiple mobile sites for virus testing.

To find information for hosting a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information on permanent testing locations.

The state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year. Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state.

Today, DHEC announced 1,002 new confirmed cases 6 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.

