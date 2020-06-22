Advertisement

79 mobile COVID-19 testing sites open in South Carolina through July

(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the amount confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina rapidly increases, the Department of Health and Environmental Control will multiple mobile sites for virus testing.

To find information for hosting a mobile testing clinic, visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Currently, there are 79 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 167 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information on permanent testing locations.

The state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year. Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state.

Today, DHEC announced 1,002 new confirmed cases 6 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rabid raccoon confirmed in Aiken County, no known human exposures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirms that a raccoon found near Independent Boulevard and Williston Road in Aiken, SC has tested positive for rabies.

News

Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Aiken to talk Black Lives Matter, Meriwether monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Aiken today to talk police reform and racial injustice. He's also calling for big changes with a controversial monument in North Augusta.

News

GBI investigates officer involved use of force incident in Wrens, GA

Updated: 5 hours ago
The GBI was requested by Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens to investigate a use of force incident that resulted in a 15-year-old being tased by an officer during a fight at an apartment complex.

News

Columbia County probing racist post allegedly shared on Facebook by school employee

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Columbia County School District is investigating after a meme referencing the Ku Klux Klan was allegedly shared by a district employee.

Latest News

News

Bridgestone opens new warehouse at local tire plant

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Bridgestone Americas has opened the new warehouse at its passenger/light truck tire plant near Graniteville.

News

South Carolina is among the 10 most patriotic states

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Phillips
A new study says South Carolina still ranks near the top when it comes to patriotism.

News

U.S. Attorney’s office details two major CSRA cockfighting investigations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Celeste Springer
U.S. Attorneys detailed two major animal cruelty investigations during a Monday afternoon news conference.

Regional

Suspect in fatal stabbing extradited to Aiken County

Updated: 12 hours ago
he suspect in an Aiken County fatal stabbing has been extradited and is in the local jail after his arrest in Savannah.

National

CDC will issue new guidelines on face masks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working on a new recommendation for face masks.

Business

How Augusta small businesses can get COVID-19 relief

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you own a small business in Augusta and need help recovering from the pandemic, you can apply for the city's relief program starting today.