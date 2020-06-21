Advertisement

One dead, one arrested after shooting on Broad Street

By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after one person was shot and killed in Augusta Sunday morning.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Ahmad Popal was shot and killed around 2:00 Sunday on the 1200 block of Broad Street. Popal was taken to AUMC where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say 24-year-old Terrence Cumber has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

