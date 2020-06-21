GA Lottery
GA Lottery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
2-6-7
(two, six, seven)
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
1-3-5
(one, three, five)
6-4-8-4
(six, four, eight, four)
4-4-3-5
(four, four, three, five)
8-3-1-7
(eight, three, one, seven)
05-19-22-50-54, Cash Ball: 2
(five, nineteen, twenty-two, fifty, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
02-07-12-15-26
(two, seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
3-0-6-3-5
(three, zero, six, three, five)
4-2-9-1-8
(four, two, nine, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(ten, thirty-one, forty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million