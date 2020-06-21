Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting your Father’s Day on the mild side with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with sunny skies. As we continue through the morning and into the afternoon there will be a slight breeze from the southwest between 3-6 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will be feeling like summer in the mid 90s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm but most of us look to stay dry.

The same pattern continues as we go into Monday afternoon with above average temperatures and the slight chance for showers or thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Our usual summer pattern looks to set up shop early next week with near normal highs in the low 90s and pop up storms later in the day.

