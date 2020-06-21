Advertisement

Burke County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after gunshots, car crash

Burke County officials say several gunshots were fired from this car before it crashed into a pole. The driver fled on foot. The passenger was detained and treated for minor injuries.
By Nick Proto
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting and car accident in Waynesboro Sunday morning.

Officials say a black Dodge Journey was driving on East 7th St. when a deputy observed someone firing shots from the car just before 2:30. The deputy turned around, and found the car had crashed into a power pole.

Deputies say the driver got out and ran through the back yards of several homes. They say the deputy then detained the passenger of the car, identified as Da’Jon Ryans. Ryans was taken to AUMC and treated for minor injuries. He is now in BCSO custody.

Officials say the gunshots hit a car with two people inside, but neither was hit or injured.

The Sheriff’s Office then found a black handgun in the street next to the car. The only suspect information is that he is a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

