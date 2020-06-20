Advertisement

Simpson leading Heritage, Watney leaving after positive test

(WKYT)
By Doug Ferguson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Webb Simpson has the lead at Hilton Head. Bryson DeChambeau is one shot behind. And the biggest move of the day was a player who made it to the course, but not the tee.

That was Nick Watney, who withdrew after becoming the first player to test positive for the coronavirus. Watney tested negative when he arrived Tuesday. He experienced symptoms Friday, took another test and it returned positive.

He will be in self-isolation for at least 10 days. And while golf goes on, the weekend at Harbour Town figures to be about more than birdies and bogeys.

