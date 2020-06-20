One person dead after stabbing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death after a person was found outside an apartment building Saturday morning.

The Coroner’s Office said the person was found on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta. Officials say the person had multiple stab wounds, and was pronounced dead just after 1:30 am.

They have not yet released the name of the victim.

